Send us your climate change questions!

Getty Images

World leaders will be coming together in America next week to talk about climate change.

It comes after millions of people around the world took part in a global climate change protest inspired by teen-activist Greta Thunberg.

Young people all over the world walked out of school to join the strike.

The summit in New York on Monday is being hosted by the United Nations.

A number of environmental issues are on the agenda, including how to curb global warming and what more can be done to look after the planet.

There's been a lot of talk about climate change, so do you have any questions about it? We have a climate change expert ready to answer them!

Do you want to know more about what climate change is and how it affects our planet? Do you want to know about what can be done to tackle it?

Or maybe, you have a question about Monday's summit? What's happening and do people think it'll help make a difference? Why are world leaders getting together?

Whatever your question, let us know what it is in the comments below and if you are talking about it in class, your teacher can email your comments to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

We might not be able to answer all of them, but we will try our best!