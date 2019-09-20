Beyoncé: Can you work out who these celebs are?

Twitter/@MadameTussauds Madame Tussauds recently unveiled a brand new Beyoncé waxwork

Madame Tussauds in London has just unveiled a brand new waxwork of Beyoncé - and it bears a striking resemblance to the singer!

The wax figure shows the superstar dressed in the outfit she wore during her stellar set at Coachella last year.

Fans of Queen B expressed delight on social media over the model, with many highlighting how realistic it looks compared to some of the previous designs.

Beyoncé's newest waxwork seems to have been an overwhelming success, but not everyone's wax figures look quite as realistic. Can you work out who these celebrities are?

