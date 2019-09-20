play
'We have voices too and we can speak up'

Millions of kids all over the world are expected to take part in climate protests today.

It could be the biggest climate protest ever.

We went to meet some school children in the UK as they got ready to be part of a Fridays for Future march.

They told us they want to tell adults and leaders that they aren't doing enough and that, even though they are young, they have voices and want to make them heard.

Keep across what's happening aroudn the world with our climate protest live page.

