Getty Images Friends turns 25 on 22 September

The TV programme Friends turns 25 this weekend! The first ever episode was shown on 22 September 1994.

In 2018 it was the UK's favourite streaming show, and was the second most popular show on Netflix in the US.

You say you're a huge fan? Prove it in this quiz! And let us know how you get on in the comments.

