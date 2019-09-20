Global climate strikes: Millions of children are expected to take part in protests to protect the planet

Getty Images

Millions of people around the world are taking part in a global climate change protest today - it could be the biggest ever!

Protestors from over 150 different countries are expected to take part in demonstrations across the world to put pressure on governments and decision-makers to do more about climate issues.

The strikes are taking place ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Summit which begins on the 23 September.

Those taking part want world leaders to take more urgent action to protect the planet now and in the future.

Lots of children feel all over the world think that adults, politicians and companied aren't doing enough to stop climate change.

What's been happening so far?

UK

We went to meet some school children in the UK as they got ready to be part of a march near where they live.

They told us they want to tell adults and leaders that they aren't doing enough and that, even though they are young, they have voices and want to make them heard.

This isn't the first time young people have gotten involved in marches like this - can take a look at some of the demonstrations that happened earlier this year.

Thailand

In Thailand's capital of Bangkok, young people have also been getting involved in protests.

Demonstrators had a lie-in by lying down on the ground in front of the government environment minister's office.

Australia

Getty Images Children in Australia missed classes to take part in climate change rallies

Strikes have already taken place Australia, with thousands of school children leaving their classrooms to take part in demonstrations.

Organisers of the School Strike For Climate say more than 300,000 people have joined in the demonstrations in Australia today.

The largest of the gatherings was the Australian city of Melbourne, where more than 100,000 people came together to protest. Huge crowds of demonstrators also gathered in Sydney, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra, Perth, and Adelaide and there were also lots of marches and events in smaller towns, cities and communities.

What are the protests all about?

Young people have driven many of the climate strikes that have taken place so far, with prominent activists like 16-year-old Greta Thunberg inspiring many others to take part.

Greta, who is leading today's global day of action, is one of the faces of Fridays for Future, an international movement of students who miss classes to take part in demonstrations demanding action against climate change. Many young people are expected to miss lessons today to take part in strikes.

However, people of all ages are expected to demonstrate today.

Employees of some of the world's biggest companies including Amazon & Microsoft will be taking part.