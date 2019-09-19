Pokemon: Nintendo reveal SirFarfetch'd - the new Galar form in Sword and Shield

Nintendo/Pokemon SirFarfetch'd is the evolved form of Farfetch'd in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Nintendo have revealed a mysterious new pokemon for Sword and Shield!

Meet SirFarfetch'd, the Galarian form of Farfetch'd.

Last week Nintendo teased the new pokemon with a glitch to their website.

SirFarfetch'd is described as a fighting-type pokemon with the special ability 'Meteor Assault'.

Nintendo/Pokemon Sir Farfetch'd uses a giant leek for a weapon, and shield

The Galar version of Farfetch'd evolves into SirFarfetch'd "after experiencing many battles" according to Nintendo.

It's famous leek weapon turns into a powerful lance and shield after evolving.

Nintendo apologised for the glitch on their website saying "the incident was caused by a mischievous wild Rotom that entered our servers, causing a temporary disruption to our website. "

Farfetch'd will join Weezing and Zigzagoon (and it's evolutions) in getting a Galarian form - where their appearance would look different to normal, based on being from the Galar region.