Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Which songs will the couples be dancing to?

Getty Images

We know the celebrities and we know who they've been paired up with, but now the details of their first official dances together have been revealed.

The fifteen couples will be performing in this series' first live show on Saturday.

And they've been doing a lot of Strictly Come Dancing training already!

CBBC's very own Karim Zeroual will be Cha Cha Cha-ing with his partner Amy Dowden to If I Can't Have You by Shawn Mendes.

Both comedian Chris Ramsey and TV presenter Anneka Rice are also doing the Cha Cha Cha to Juice by Lizzo and Gloria by Laura Branigan.

YouTuber Saffron will be doing the Tango with AJ Pritchard to Lips Are Moving by Meghan Trainor.

Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard

World Table Tennis Paralympic champion Will Bayley will be hoping to be as bouncy as a ping pong ball for his Quickstep with Janette Manrara. They're dancing to Pencil Full of Lead by Paolo Nutini.

But he faces tough competition from former footy pro Alex Scott and Neil Jones who'll be hoping their Quickstep to I Get a Kick Out of You by Frank Sinatra will come out on top.

Radio presenter and DJ Dev Griffin and Dianne Buswell have been figuring out the Foxtrot to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.

While actress Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe are doing a Viennese Waltz to I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher.

Eastenders actress Emma Barton and Anton du Beke are going to be jiving to Honey Honey by ABBA. Her character in the soap is called Honey Mitchell. What a perfect song choice - let's hope their dance is sweeeet!

Viscountess Emma Weymouth and Aljaž Skorjanec are doing their first dance to She's a Lady by Tom Jones - again another very apt piece of music!

American TV star Michelle Visage will be dancing to So Emotional by Whitney Houston with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Former England goalkeeper David James and Nadiya Bychkova are doing the Foxtrot to Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds - will their dance be a roaring success?

James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk

Rowing champion James Cracknell and Luba Mushtuk are taking on the Tango to Gold by Spandau Ballet - we suspect that song is a not-so-subtle reference to him being a double Olympic gold medallist!

Late addition to the celeb line-up, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, is doing a Samba with Oti Mabuse to La Vida Es Un Carnaval by Celia Cruz.

Oti Mabuse and Kevin Fletcher

Sports presenter Mike Bushell will be doing the jive with Katya Jones to Do You Love Me by The Contours.

Let's hope the judges love him.

There's no public vote for the first week so the celebs can just enjoy themselves...hopefully!

Now you know what the dances are going to be, test your knowledge with our Strictly Come Dancing dances quiz.