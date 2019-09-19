Mobile phones: Should fans be banned from using them at music concerts?

Getty Images

If you go to concerts or shows by big stars you often see people waving their phones around.

Sometimes they're recording the show for their memories or taking selfies to show off that they were there on social media.

For some people it's really annoying but for others it's part of the fun. But maybe not for much longer.

Pop superstar Madonna said she's going to ban phones from her gigs in London next year. There's even a special bag fans will have to put their phones in.

She's already enforced the rule on her US 'Madame X' tour, which started this week, and said she'll do the same for the 15 nights she plays in London in February.

But she's not the only musician to introduce this rule.

Getty Images Alicia Keys, Adele and Beyonce have all said they'd prefer people not to use phones at their gigs

Alicia Keys also asks her fans to put their phones in a special pouch, which means their phone is still with them but they're not tempted to record. If fans need to access their phones, they have to step outside of the venue.

Grammy award winner Beyonce has asked fans to stop using their phones during her gigs before - but not completely banned them. During a concert in Atlanta she told people to "put your camera down!" and enjoy her music.

Adele recently called out a fan after she spotted her filming her during her concert. Adele apparently said said: "I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with the video camera, I'm really here in real life, you can enjoy it in real life rather than through your camera."

So tell us what you think? Is banning phones a good idea? Or do you like being able to use your phone at gigs?

Let us know in the comments, and have your say in our vote!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, please click here.