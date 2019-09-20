This is the winning photo for Children's Peace Image of the Year 2019. Young photographers from around the world submitted their photos for the competition. The picture is called Slow Stream and it's by Dune Laboile from France
Adrita Dey
This photo by Adrita Dey from India is called Smile of Childhood is our Peace and Happiness
Sonya Clarke
This bright picture by Sonya Clarke in Australia is called Tunnel for Happiness
Farishta Khan Khaderzai
Farishta Khan Khaderzai took this photo called Pakistan Peace Education in Farishta Dream Kids for Peace School
Ekaterina Morozova
This black and white picture taken by Ekaterina Morozova in Russia is titled Have fun walking together
Jacob Forster Rothbart
The Friendship Swing was taken by Jacob Forster Rothbart from the USA
MBOU DORodnik
This moody picture by Rodnik was taken in Russia and is called Foggy day
Christine Ijeh
This photo by Christine Ijeh in Nigeria is called My Baby Sister and I
