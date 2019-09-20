play
Children's Peace Image of the Year 2019

Last updated at 15:52
Photograph-of-a-girl-in-a-spider's-web-by-Dune-Laboile-called-Slow-Stream.DUNE LABOILE
This is the winning photo for Children's Peace Image of the Year 2019. Young photographers from around the world submitted their photos for the competition. The picture is called Slow Stream and it's by Dune Laboile from France
Three-children-two-with-eyes-drawn-on-their-hands.Adrita Dey
This photo by Adrita Dey from India is called Smile of Childhood is our Peace and Happiness
A-view-through-a-graffiti-covered-tunnel-with-someone-stood-at-the-far-endSonya Clarke
This bright picture by Sonya Clarke in Australia is called Tunnel for Happiness
A-group-of-seated-school-children-holding-up-peace-brochures.Farishta Khan Khaderzai
Farishta Khan Khaderzai took this photo called Pakistan Peace Education in Farishta Dream Kids for Peace School
A-black-and-white-picture-of-a-family-in-the-distance-on-a-road-and-a-dog-running-head-towards-the-camera.Ekaterina Morozova
This black and white picture taken by Ekaterina Morozova in Russia is titled Have fun walking together
A-group-of-children-playing-on-a-big-rope-swing-in-a-park.Jacob Forster Rothbart
The Friendship Swing was taken by Jacob Forster Rothbart from the USA
A-tree-and-lake-on-a-foggy-day.MBOU DORodnik
This moody picture by Rodnik was taken in Russia and is called Foggy day
A-girl-holds-her-baby-sister.Christine Ijeh
This photo by Christine Ijeh in Nigeria is called My Baby Sister and I

