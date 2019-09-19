Snooker: Meet Reanne Evans, the female snooker champ taking on the men in the Champion of Champions.

Women's World Snooker Reanne Evans has won the women's world championship 12 times

Meet Reanne Evans. She's the reigning world women's snooker champion - and she's just qualified for one of the biggest snooker tournaments in the UK.

In a competition called the Champion of Champions, she'll be the first female player to compete against men.

The competition will take place from 4 to 10 November and features tournament winners from the past 12 months.

And Reanne already knows who she wants to beat - the five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Getty Images The world's best woman said she'd like to head-to-head with the world's best man!

She said: "I have played against him a couple of times in exhibitions and played with him. The crowds love him, so the atmosphere would be amazing."

Britain's top female player said she hopes the event will be "a big step forward" for women's snooker and the game in general.