play
Watch Newsround

Snooker: Meet Reanne Evans, the female snooker champ taking on the men in the Champion of Champions.

Last updated at 08:21
comments
View Comments
Reanne-Evans-snooker.Women's World Snooker
Reanne Evans has won the women's world championship 12 times

Meet Reanne Evans. She's the reigning world women's snooker champion - and she's just qualified for one of the biggest snooker tournaments in the UK.

In a competition called the Champion of Champions, she'll be the first female player to compete against men.

The competition will take place from 4 to 10 November and features tournament winners from the past 12 months.

And Reanne already knows who she wants to beat - the five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

reanne-evans-snooker.Getty Images
The world's best woman said she'd like to head-to-head with the world's best man!

She said: "I have played against him a couple of times in exhibitions and played with him. The crowds love him, so the atmosphere would be amazing."

Britain's top female player said she hopes the event will be "a big step forward" for women's snooker and the game in general.

More like this

Stuart Bingham

World snooker champ after 20 years of trying

Steve Davis and CBBC's Hacker T Dog
play
1:54

Hacker's guide to snooker rules

Kids playing snooker
play
1:44

How snooker can help maths skills

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Burger-King-detective-Pikachu-toys.

Burger King are scrapping free plastic toys

comments
1
Instagram-logo-plus-phone.

Tough new rules for Instagram 'beauty' posts

jamie-lynn-sigler-elena-of-avalor

Disney is introducing its first ever Jewish princess

comments
Newsround Home