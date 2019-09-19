Plastic Pollution: Burger King are scrapping free plastic toys from kids' meals

Burger King Burger King are ditching their free plastic toys, and say they'll melt their old ones

Burger King say they are going to stop giving away plastic toys with children's meals.

The fast food restaurant want to reduce their plastic waste and say this move will save around 320 tonnes of plastic a year!

They're also encouraging customers to bring in any old toys, which they say they'll melt to make other items.

Ella and Caitlin McEwan want fast food restaurants to stop giving away plastic toys

The announcement comes after two sisters made a petition asking fast food restaurants to stop putting plastic toys in kids' meals.

Ella and Caitlin gathered more than 400,000 signatures, and in response to them, McDonalds said its customers would be able to choose between a toy and a fruit.

Burger King said that from today it will remove the plastic toys altogether.

McDonald's McDonald's says it will still have toys in its Happy Meals, but toys can be swapped for fruit

Coca-cola have just announced they'll stop using plastic shrink-wrap on multipacks sold in the UK.

They said their packs of four, six and eight packs will be packaged in 100% recyclable cardboard instead.

Getty Images Some companies are going glitter free this Christmas to reduce plastic waste

Lots of other companies are making an effort to reduce plastic waste, and some have even said they'll go glitter free this Christmas to try and help the environment.

Do you think fast food restaurants ditching plastic toys is a good idea?

Tell us what you think in the comments!