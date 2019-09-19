Instagram and Facebook: Tough new rules for some posts about diet products and cosmetic surgery.

Getty Images/Andalou agency

Instagram is bringing in tighter restrictions on some posts on the site.

They'll be imposed on any that are about diet products and cosmetic surgery.

On both Instagram and Facebook, age restrictions will now be applied to some posts on the subjects, while others will be removed.

What is cosmetic surgery? The Royal College of Surgeons say cosmetic surgery is when someone has surgery or a medical procedure to change their body rather than for medical reasons. Someone might also choose to have cosmetic surgery because they want to change something about the way they look. Examples include having a hair transplant, changing their nose or face shape or having ears pinned back if they stick out. The surgery can lead to serious complications if it isn't done correctly.

It's after concerns have been raised about the impact of content about diet, detox and cosmetic surgery and how it can affect young people, their mental health and body image.

The social media site says that its new rules mean posts which promote certain weight-loss products or cosmetic procedures which encourage people to buy it, or which include a price, will be hidden from users known to be under 18 years old.

The platform has also said that any content which makes a "miraculous" claim about a diet or weight-loss product, and is linked to things like discount codes, will now be taken down.

Getty Images Jameela Jamil has helped Instagram come up with the new rules

Actress and body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil, who has criticised some celebrities for posting on social media about diet products, said "This is a huge win for our ongoing fight against the diet/detox industry.

"Facebook and Instagram taking a stand to protect the physical and mental health of people online sends an important message out to the world."

Emma Collins, Instagram's public policy manager, said: "We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media."

