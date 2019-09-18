play
Adorable clouded leopard cubs make their first appearance

A pair of adorable clouded leopard cubs have been born at Nashville Zoo in the US. Their names are Jilian and Paitoo.

Clouded leopards are native to South-east Asia. They have sharp claws, long tails and large paws, which means the cubs are quite clumsy at the moment! But it also means that they will grow up to be great predators.

At the moment, the young cubs are busy playing with each other and learning new skills, like how to find their food stations at mealtimes.

Check out how sweet they are at their first public appearance at the zoo last week!

