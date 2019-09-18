Ronaldo v Messi: Who's the best player?

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to be crowned the word's best player more times that his main rival, Lionel Messi.

He's got his sights set on adding to his collection of Ballon d'Or awards. The Ballon d'Or is the trophy given to the best player on the planet.

Both players have won it five times, but Ronaldo said in a recent TV interview: "I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him...I'd love it, I think I deserve it."

But is Ronaldo really better than Messi? How much do you know about two of the best players in the world? Let us know how you get on in the comments.

