Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Dancing with the Stars and other versions around the world

Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing is not just a huge hit in the UK, since it started in 2004 the dance contest has spread across the world to more than 50 countries.

It's called Dancing with the Stars in Australia and the US, Bailando por un Sueño (which means 'dancing for a dream') in Argentina and Colombia and Let's Dance in Germany and Sweden.

The 28th series (!) of the American version started this week so we thought we'd check in with some of the international shows.

And it's not just the Strictly format which travels - there are also some familiar faces that have made their name or gone over to an international version of the hit show.

Dancing with the Stars (US)

Getty Images Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas' son Mark is a dancer on US show Dancing with the Stars

If you look at the judges of Dancing with the Stars, you might have to double-check you're not looking at Strictly's 2018 judging panel with Strictly's former head judge Len Goodman AND current judge Bruno Tonioli sitting behind the desk with American dancer Carrie Ann Inaba.

The three have been on the judging panel since 2005, with Len just missing one season.

That's not the only Strictly link, Shirley Ballas' son Mark Ballas is a professional dancer on the show and last season's Artem Chigvintsev won Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

And guess what, guest Strictly judge Alfonso Ribeiro (who you may recognise as Carlton from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air) actually won Dancing with the Stars in 2014.

Танцы со звёздами Dancing with the Stars (Russia)

Getty Images Gleb Savchenko danced on the US, Australian and Russian versions of the show as well as UK's Strictly Come Dancing

Russian dancer Gleb Savchenko is also a professional on US Dancing with the Stars.

Previously he has danced on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK with TV presenter Anita Rani, and on Dancing with the Stars in Australia.

The Russian version came before the US version of competition. Gleb's wife, dancer Elena Samodanova was also a judge on the show.

Dancing with the Stars (Australia)

Getty Images Dianne Buswell, who made it to the Strictly final in 2018 with Joe Sugg, was a professional dancer on the Australian version, Dancing with the Stars

In Australia, you might recognise Dancing with the Stars judge Craig Revel-Horwood. The sharp-tongued judge, who is also a judge on the UK's Strictly, was actually born in Australia.

His co-judge Tristan MacManus is an Irish dancer who was on the US Dancing with the Stars for five seasons. He also partnered Jamelia on the 2015 series of Strictly.

Australian dancer Dianne Buswell who is paired with Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin on UK Strictly, was a dancer on Australia's Dancing with the Stars.

Let's Dance (Germany)

Getty Images Motsi Mabuse was a judge on the German version, Let's Dance

Strictly Come Dancing's very own Oti Mabuse appeared as a professional dancer on German version of Strictly, Let's Dance.

Her sister, and new Strictly Come Dancing judge, Motsi Mabuse was also a judge for nine series of Germany's Let's Dance.

Strictly Come Dancing (South Africa)

Getty Images Strictly dancer Johannes Radebe reached the finals twice on the South African Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing in South Africa is broadcast live from the Carlton Centre Ballroom, Johannesburg.

Johannes Radebe who is a dancer for UK Strictly was a pro dancer for Strictly Come Dancing South Africa for two seasons, reaching the final both times.