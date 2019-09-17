Greta Thunberg wins Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has won Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award.

Amnesty International is a human rights charity, and it recognised Swedish teenager Greta and the Fridays for Future Movement for their work in bringing people's attention to the problem of climate change.

Speaking to the crowd, Greta said that the award is "for all those millions of people, young people around the world who together make up the movement called Friday's for Future."