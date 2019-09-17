Greta Thunberg wins Amnesty International award

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Greta's acceptance speech

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has won Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award.

Amnesty International is a human rights charity and it recognised Swedish teenager Greta, and the Fridays for Future Movement, for their work in bringing people's attention to the problem of climate change.

At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg has started an international youth movement against climate change.

And millions of young people around the world have joined demonstrations, which has evolved into a massive campaign movement called 'Fridays for Future'.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg poses with Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo

Speaking to the crowd, Greta said that the award is "for all those millions of people, young people, around the world who together make up the movement called Friday's for Future."

She added that "there is an awakening going on" and "the debate is shifting".

Greta went on to say that "activism works, so what I'm telling you to do now is to act, because no one is too small to make a difference."