Yorkshire pudding dogs and other foods that look like animals!

Last updated at 12:42
yorkshire-puddingsTwitter/@PINIONbistro
The humorous Yorkshire pudding was spotted at a restaurant

Diners at a restaurant in Prescot, Merseyside were thoroughly entertained when they came across a very amusing Yorkshire pudding!

The battered pud became a real talking point, after customers picked up on its resemblance to a certain breed of dog.

One diner likened the pudding to a Yorkshire Terrier which seems to be a pretty spot-on comparison.

But it isn't the first food the internet has compared to animals - take a look.

yorkshire-terrierGetty Images
The Yorkshire pudding has been compared to a Yorkshire terrier
Sloth or pain-au-chocolat?
sloth-pain-au-chocolat.Getty Images

Are these sloths or pain-au-chocolat?

The lazy mammals have been compared to the chocolate-y pastries.

Probably because of the shape of eyes, and the shape of the chocolate!

Apples that look like owls
cut-apple-owl.Getty Images

People have been comparing half-cut apples to owls.

The shape of the seeds and the shape of the owls' face means you have to look twice!

Blueberry muffins or chihuahua?
chihuahua-blueberry-muffin.Getty Images

And finally, check out this picture, are they blueberry muffins - or are they chihuahuas?

The fruit looks pretty similar to the little dogs' eyes!

A ginger cat or caramel ice cream?
ice-cream-ginger-catGetty Images

Ok, we're not that convinced about this one, but quite a common joke is people saying that stripy caramel ice cream looks like the fur on their ginger cat!

The stripes and colours mean you have to do a double-take.

Do you think these foods look like animals? Have you got any other ideas? Let us know in the comments!

