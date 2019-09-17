Yorkshire pudding dogs and other foods that look like animals!

Twitter/@PINIONbistro The humorous Yorkshire pudding was spotted at a restaurant

Diners at a restaurant in Prescot, Merseyside were thoroughly entertained when they came across a very amusing Yorkshire pudding!

The battered pud became a real talking point, after customers picked up on its resemblance to a certain breed of dog.

One diner likened the pudding to a Yorkshire Terrier which seems to be a pretty spot-on comparison.

But it isn't the first food the internet has compared to animals - take a look.

Getty Images The Yorkshire pudding has been compared to a Yorkshire terrier

Sloth or pain-au-chocolat?

Getty Images

Are these sloths or pain-au-chocolat?

The lazy mammals have been compared to the chocolate-y pastries.

Probably because of the shape of eyes, and the shape of the chocolate!

Apples that look like owls

Getty Images

People have been comparing half-cut apples to owls.

The shape of the seeds and the shape of the owls' face means you have to look twice!

Blueberry muffins or chihuahua?

Getty Images

And finally, check out this picture, are they blueberry muffins - or are they chihuahuas?

The fruit looks pretty similar to the little dogs' eyes!

A ginger cat or caramel ice cream?

Getty Images

Ok, we're not that convinced about this one, but quite a common joke is people saying that stripy caramel ice cream looks like the fur on their ginger cat!

The stripes and colours mean you have to do a double-take.

Do you think these foods look like animals? Have you got any other ideas? Let us know in the comments!