Could climate change lead to a shortage of food?

Getty Images

We know that climate change affects all sorts of things - and one of them could be our food supply.

At the moment, around 40% of the country's food is imported.

A lot of the food we buy comes from countries where there is a risk of climate damage. That means countries won't be able to grow as many fruits and vegetables, so they won't be available for the UK to buy.

MPs say the government need to recognise the risks to national food security.

They say that if we can't get the fruit and vegetables that we usually do, people's diets will be put at risk.

Getty Images

The report from the Environmental Audit Committee also says that the uncertainty surrounding Brexit will make getting food from other countries trickier, because we don't know how we're trading with them yet.

Mary Creagh, who is the chair of the committee, said "we are facing a food security crisis".

But the government said it recognises the threat of climate change to our food production and supply, and that "the UK is the first major economy to legislate for net-zero emissions by 2050".