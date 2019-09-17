Brexit: What's happening this week?

Getty Images The Supreme Court will decide whether Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament is legal or not

Why has a decision that Boris Johnson made gone to court?

Remember when the prime minister said he'd like to suspend parliament last week?

He wanted to shut it down for five weeks and that made people angry. They thought the shutdown would make it easier for the government to push through a no-deal Brexit. Mr Johnson's team said that wasn't the case and that suspension has already started.

Some people were so angry with his decision that they went to court to see whether judges thought it was ok or not.

Confusingly, the court in Edinburgh said Boris Johnson's ruling was illegal, but the High Court in London said it was a political matter and not something they should decide on. Because the two courts didn't agree, the decision has been taken to an even higher level - to somewhere called the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the country.

What happens next?

The Supreme Court will begin considering the case today, and are expected to give their verdict on Thursday. They will either say they think his decision to suspend Parliament is legal, or illegal.

Boris Johnson has said he will "wait and see what the judges say" before deciding whether to recall Parliament.

Even though MPs aren't currently sitting in Parliament, they're still working and busy preparing for their party conferences.

Why was the prime minister in Luxembourg?

Getty Images Boris Johnson was meant to attend a press conference with the prime minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel

Boris Johnson is still trying to a get a Brexit deal with the European Union.

He went to Luxembourg on Monday to meet with Xavier Bettel (the prime minister of the country) and Jean Claude Juncker (the President of the European Commission). He had hoped to discuss Brexit negotiations and talk about a deal.

But Boris Johnson never made it to the press conference with Xavier Bettel. The PM pulled out of it because of noisy protestors who were shouting and booing. Mr Johnson said it was cancelled over fears the two leaders would have been "drowned out" by the noise.

This left Xavier Bettel on his own and he made his views about Brexit very clear. He attacked Boris Johnson's approach to Brexit and called the situation a "nightmare".

But Boris Johnson said there is still a good chance of a deal.

What else is happening this week?

Later this week the European Parliament will have more discussions about Brexit.

They're likely to talk about the implications of it and whether they would let the UK have more time to think about a deal.