Coping with the common cold: Five ways to help get rid of a cold

Scientists says they have made a big step towards stopping the common cold.

According to US researchers, temporarily stopping a single protein inside our cells might be the answer to protect us from colds and other viral diseases.

The common cold, also known simply as a cold, is a viral infection of your nose and throat. A blocked or runny nose, a sore throat, coughing and sneezing are some of the symptoms.

A cure for the cold is still a long way off though so here are five ways to help get rid of a cold if you have one.

1. Rest up

Sleep helps boost the immune system (which is what keeps your body from getting ill) and can help you recover from a cold more quickly.

2. Keep warm

Scientists have found keeping warm can help boost your immune response.

3. Drink plenty of liquid

The NHS says drink plenty of water (fruit juice or squash mixed with water is OK) to avoid dehydration.

4. Soothe your throat

A sore throat is one of the symptoms of a cold. Gargling with salt water can help with this, or a hot drink of lemon and honey.

5. Avoid spreading the cold further!

Colds are usually caused by viruses which are spread easily between people, particularly from coughs and sneezes.

You can avoid catching a cold by washing your hands regularly in warm water and soap and not touching your eyes or nose in case you have come into contact with the virus.

Use tissues to trap germs and bin them as quickly as possible.