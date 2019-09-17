Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two is back! Everything you need to know

Strictly Come Dancing's companion show It Takes Two is back with more backstage gossip, a chance to look back at everything that happens on the main show and a new presenter!

Strictly superfan Rylan Clark-Neal will be presenting the spin-off show on Mondays and Tuesdays, with former Strictly contestant, television, and radio superstar Zoe Ball returning to host Wednesdays and Thursdays.

On Fridays the two will join forces to present an hour-long special filmed in front of a live audience with special guests.

Professional dancer Ian Waite will also return each week with Waite's Warm-up, in which he will offer his expert take on the contestant's routines.

TV presenter Gethin Jones is also returning as a roving reporter. He will be giving viewers a sneak peek of all the action at rehearsals in Elstree Studios ahead of the Saturday live show.

Rylan, who took over Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show when she moved to Breakfast, said he is looking forward to working with the DJ.

"Literally it will be the easiest job I'll ever do. I can just sit there and look at Zoe. She's a pro!"

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Strictly come dancing 2019: How well does Karim know Amy?

Zoe said: "I wonder how it'll work… will we come down the same staircase?!

"We've not done anything together yet, so I don't know how it'll play out. When you get a new telly husband or wife, you have to get used to their patterns, when to interject…"

The It Takes Two team also have some advice for the Strictly contestants.

Rylan - who won Celebrity Big Brother and originally found fame when he finished in fifth place in the ninth series of The X Factor - said: "Enjoy it. It will only happen once, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the celebs."

Zoe, who was a contestant on the third series of Strictly Come Dancing, said: "Listen to your pros and get the basics right!"

The celebrities will take to the ballroom with their first individual routines on Saturday 21 September live at 7pm on BBC One.