World Skateboarding Championships: British girl, Sky Brown wins bronze

Getty Images Sky Brown picked up bronze for her tricks at the World Skateboarding Championships

British skateboarder Sky Brown has won bronze at the World Skateboard Championships in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The 11-year-old came third with a score of 55.

She wants to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at next year's Tokyo Games.

Sky won the UK Skateboard Championships earlier this year battling it out against more than 140 of the UK's best skateboarders.

World Skate, the sport's governing body, confirmed the British number one will now be entered for the Olympic qualifiers, which take place between January and May next year.

The gold medal winner at the World Championships was just 2 years older than Sky. Thirteen-year-old Misugu Okamoto from Japan scored 61.17.

Getty Images Sky's mum and dad are thrilled that she's won bronze!

Sky was the youngest competitor at the games, and is now more hopeful than ever of her Olympic dream!