What The Fart: India holds first ever farting contest in Surat

Getty Images India's first farting competition aims to turn trumps from being seen as shameful into something normal

Farting, breaking wind, flatulence - whatever you call it - gas being released from the body is a process most, if not all of us are familiar with!

Farting isn't often discussed openly, but a new competition in India is hoping to change that.

What The Fart will be held in the city of Surat on 22 September and will be putting all things fart-related into the spotlight.

Contestants will be tested on how loud, long and musical their gaseous releases are.

The competition is the idea of 48-year-old singer Yatin Sangoi and partner Mul Sanghvi.

"I farted in the middle of watching a movie with my family and one of them laughed, and said that if there was a contest, I would've won," Sangoi toldthe media.

"I want to normalise the process of farting. Even 20-25 years back, people used to fart openly, but now they've become all sophisticated and consider it gross, often shamed for farting publicly, when even doctors will tell you that farting is one of the healthiest human body functions."

What is a fart? Farting is the release of intestinal gas which forms when our body digests food we've eaten. They're also caused by air we swallow when we're eating. This travels through our digestive systems and ends up as -you guessed it- farts!

Yatin has some top tips for competitors hoping to be India's best 'fartist'.

He recommends eating lots of beans, raw radishes and boiled potatoes to generate plenty of fart power.

40 people from all over India have already signed up to take part in the competition and the most successful farters could nab a trophy and cash prize.

Do you think the competition could change attitudes to farting? Would you like to take part in a fart competition? Let us know in the comments!