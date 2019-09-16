BTS are coming back!

Getty Images

BTS fans were shocked to hear the news recently that the band decided to take a break. But - don't worry guys - the boys are coming back!

Their management said: "BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity."

The K-Pop superstars announced their break on August 11 when their management group Big Hit Entertainment said the band needed a chance to "rest and recharge".

But now their break is over - what can we expect to see from them next?

The band are going to continue their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour in Saudia Arabia on October 11, followed by some homecoming shows in Seoul in October.

Getty Images

And will there be some new music? Earlier this month BTS member Jungkook marked his 22nd birthday by teasing fans with a snippet of a new song.

"Thank you for making me happy," he wrote in a tweet, then posted a short video that teased what appears to be new music.

"This… please wait for it," the 22-year-old wrote in Korean, sharing a snippet of a song. Could this be a new BTS song, or just a song from Jungkook? Watch this space!

Are you excited that they're coming back? Tell us you what think in the comments. And let us know hhow K-pop you are, too!