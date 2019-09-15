Lib Dems say they'll cancel Brexit if they win general election

Getty Images Party leader Jo Swinson has backed a move to cancel Brexit

The Liberal Democrats political party has pledged to cancel Brexit if they win the next general election.

Members voted for the new policy at their party's conference in Bournemouth.

Previously, the party backed a second referendum on the issue of whether or not the UK should leave the European Union (EU), saying they would back remain rather than leave.

The UK was due to leave the EU at 11pm on Friday 29 March 2019, but this hasn't happened yet and the UK is still a member of the group.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK will leave the EU on 31 October 2019.

Speaking at the Liberal Democrats conference in Bournemouth, the party's leader Jo Swinson said: "We will do all we can to fight for our place in Europe, and to stop Brexit altogether."

She also confirmed that the Lib Dems would continue to work with other opposition parties to campaign for a further referendum, and to prevent a "dangerous" no-deal Brexit.