Storm Humberto hits the Bahamas

EPA Tropical Storm Humberto has caused heavy rainfall in the Bahamas

A new storm has hit the Bahamas just two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands.

It's called Storm Humberto and it has brought heavy wind and rain to the Bahamas.

The storm has started to move away from Bahamas and is expected to steer clear from the US coastline.

Experts think the storm will eventually become a hurricane but it'll be out at sea and won't hit any land.

Rescuers fear that strong winds, heavy rain and flooding in the Bahamas could damage efforts to find people still missing after Hurricane Dorian.

Carl Smith, from the Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), told reporters that although the weather would slow down logistics, Nema had contingency plans in place to help cope with the difficult conditions.

About 1,300 people are missing after Dorian, while at least 15,000 are in need of shelter, food and medical care.

What happened with Hurricane Dorian?

Getty Images Emergency services are helping people in flooded areas on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian was the most powerful storm the Caribbean islands of the Bahamas have experienced since records began with winds of 185 mph.

The storm, earlier this month, left thousands of people stranded. In total, 50 people died.

On 12 September, the US pledged £3.2 million to the Bahamas to help with the rescue effort and to provide aid.

More than 5,000 people have been evacuated from the islands affected, to the country's capital Nassau.