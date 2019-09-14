Why does Sam Smith want to be called 'they'?

Sam Smith has asked fans to no longer refer to the singer as 'him' but instead as 'them'.
It might sound a bit confusing but it's because Sam is non-binary.
This means a person doesn't see themselves as either a male or a female and they ask that people don't use the gender identity words 'him' or 'her' when describing them.
The pop star wrote on Instagram: "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."
Sam Smith came out as non-binary six months ago. They said they "flow somewhere in between" being a male and female.
On Friday, they wrote: "I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think.
"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis-gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."
Non-binary people are part of the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer. The + is an inclusive symbol to mean 'and others' to include people of all identities.
Non-binary people are included in the + part of the LGBTQ+. However, there are currently no specifically non-binary charities in the UK.
According to BBC LGBT correspondent, Ben Hunte, LGBT people are saying that this spotlight on non-binary lives is exactly what the community needs.
