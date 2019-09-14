Why does Sam Smith want to be called 'they'?

Getty Images

Sam Smith has asked fans to no longer refer to the singer as 'him' but instead as 'them'.

It might sound a bit confusing but it's because Sam is non-binary.

This means a person doesn't see themselves as either a male or a female and they ask that people don't use the gender identity words 'him' or 'her' when describing them.

The pop star wrote on Instagram: "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

What is non-binary? Being non-binary means you don't see yourself as fitting into the category of being a male or a female. Physically you might have all of the male or female characteristics but being non-binary is more to do with your gender. People who are non-binary ask other people to use the non-gender identity pronouns 'they' and 'them' when describing them. Non-binary people are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sam Smith came out as non-binary six months ago. They said they "flow somewhere in between" being a male and female.

What is a pro-noun? Pronouns are short words like, 'it', 'she', 'he', 'you', 'we', 'they', 'us' and 'them'. They are used to describe either individual or groups of people, rather than using their name or names.

On Friday, they wrote: "I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think.

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis-gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you."

Instagram/@samsmith Sam Smith posted on his Instagram account with a post asking fans to use the pronouns they and them when describing the pop star.

Non-binary people are part of the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer. The + is an inclusive symbol to mean 'and others' to include people of all identities.

Non-binary people are included in the + part of the LGBTQ+. However, there are currently no specifically non-binary charities in the UK.

According to BBC LGBT correspondent, Ben Hunte, LGBT people are saying that this spotlight on non-binary lives is exactly what the community needs.