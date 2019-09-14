The major fashion brand going carbon neutral

Getty Images

Fashion brand Gucci has announced plans to become a carbon neutral company.

The Italian luxury company said the move was in response to the growing climate crisis and the role the fashion industry has played in contributing to environmental issues.

Being carbon neutral means removing the same amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as you put in to it.

Lots of companies call themselves carbon neutral by cancelling - out the amount of carbon dioxide they use. This means they put money into initiatives to help reduce carbon emissions.

Gucci will include all the companies it works with to produce its products in this plan.

But lots of people disagree with this idea. They say companies should not put so much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere because of their business in the first place. And that giving money to other projects does not solve the issue.

In order to become officially carbon neutral, Gucci will give money to a UN project called Redd+ which works to reduce emissions from deforestation in Peru, Kenya, Indonesia and Cambodia.

According to the charity Oxfam, almost 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon emissions are produced by the fashion industry and 11 million items of clothing are sent to landfill every week in the UK.

Gucci is the biggest fashion brand so far to make the pledge to go carbon neutral.

However, the company's chief executive Marco Bizzarri has acknowledged that more needs to be done to reduce carbon emissions instead of cancelling out the amount they use.

Currently, around 2,000 people attend Gucci's fashion events four times a year in various locations around the world.