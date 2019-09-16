We all love going to big sporting events like the Olympics, but what impact do they have on the environment?

Sailor Hannah Mills, who won gold with partner Saskia Clark at in 2016, decided to try and get rid of single-use plastic in sport when she saw the waste produced at the Rio Olympic Games.

The Olympian, who is hoping to win another gold at Tokyo 2020, created the Big Plastic Pledge to get other sports people and athletes to commit to creating less waste.