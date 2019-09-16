play
Watch Newsround

The Olympic sailor tackling the problem of plastic at sporting events

We all love going to big sporting events like the Olympics, but what impact do they have on the environment?

Sailor Hannah Mills, who won gold with partner Saskia Clark at in 2016, decided to try and get rid of single-use plastic in sport when she saw the waste produced at the Rio Olympic Games.

The Olympian, who is hoping to win another gold at Tokyo 2020, created the Big Plastic Pledge to get other sports people and athletes to commit to creating less waste.

Watch more videos

Video

The Olympic sailor tackling the problem of plastic at sporting events

Video

How did Roald Dahl write his books?

Video

What is the FA doing to tackle racism?

Video

Racism in football: What's the situation for professional players?

Video

The world's first 'triple-double motorbike' back-flip!

Video

The Big Question: How do sharks sleep?

Video

The secret star of BGT's Boogie Storm

Video

Paralympic hopefuls get advice from gold medal winner

Video

Why are people arguing about a general election?

Video

The 11-year-old BMX world beater

Video

How do you count the number of seals in the River Thames?

Video

The 12-year-old who is fighting plastic pollution

Video

How Newsround has changed over the years

Top Stories

junk-food

Is your walk to school affecting what you eat?

comments
A spotty cow and a questioon mark
play
1:36

Why do cows have spots?

diego-simeone.

Sporting parents and their kids

comments
Newsround Home