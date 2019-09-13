Super Nintendo World opens next spring at Universal Studios Japan

Getty Images Super Nintendo World will be opening in Japan next year

There's some exciting news for games fans - it's been revealed that Super Nintendo World is opening at Universal Studios in Japan.

The experience being unveiled in Osaka in spring next year promises to bring in everyone's favourite characters to life.

The theme park is set to open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Here's what we can expect from the makers of Mario, Pokemon and Zelda.

Special wristbands

Anyone entering the gates of Super Nintendo World will be given a red magnetic wrist strap with the Mario symbol on it.

The strap will create "a fully interactive experience" according to Nintendo. Visitors will be able to play games throughout the park with the strap sending ride and game scores back to your console at home.

Progress will also be saved for visitors returning for another visit.

Nintendo / gameaxis.com Here's what Nintendo reckon the theme park could look like

Ride announcements

So far there have only been two rides announced.

They are the Mario Kart ride and Yoshi's Adventure ride. There are no details yet about the Mario Kart ride but there are rumours that Yoshi's Adventures will have cars designed to look like Yoshi, taking riders through one of the game's upper levels, and will feature indoor and outdoor scenes.

The area for the rides will be built on three levels.

Getty Images Super Nintendo World will be opening in other Universal Parks

Will there be other Super Nintendo Worlds?

Universal Parks & Resorts CEO, Tom Williams says this won't be the only place for Nintendo World.

Orlando and Hollywood in the US have already been announced as locations.

Although there is no exact date for further parks, Williams said "we're bringing it. You can count on it".