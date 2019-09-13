The UK is home to some rather interesting old rules.

For example, did you know it's illegal to enter the House of Commons in a suit of armour?

There are lots of weird rules that still exist today - some involve swans, some tell you what games you can and can't play and some even tell you how to weigh your mayor.

Confused? Watch De'Graft's video to find out more.

Read more about the odd UK laws that still exist today.

Strange new year's traditions from round the world

Are these the world's weirdest greetings?