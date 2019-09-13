Scooby Doo: Hanna-Barbera cartoon turns 50

Getty Images

This week marks 50 years since the adventures of Scooby and his friends Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne first aired in the crime-solving cartoon Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

The show was created by US animators Hanna-Barbera Productions and has been broadcast in more than 160 countries.

The company was set up by two men called William Hanna and Joseph Barbera - lets a look at some of their creations.

Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry was created in 1940 and is all about the rivalry between the characters: Tom - a cat, and Jerry - the mouse who lives in his house.

It's one of the longest-running cartoons on TV with over 75 years on our screens.

Throughout the years there have been lots of spin offs including; Tom & Jerry Kids (a cartoon following a younger version of the duo) and even Tom and Jerry: The movie.

The Smurfs

The Smurfs was created by a Belgian artist called Peyo - his real name - Pierre Culliford.

As the cartoon gained popularity it expanded into TV and films catching the attention of Hanna-Barbera.

The cartoon is about a village of small, blue, human-like creatures who live in mushroom-shaped houses in the forest.

There are more than 100 Smurf characters with their names based on their personalities.

Power Puff Girls

Made of sugar, spice and everything nice, and the special ingredient Chemical X - the Power Puff Girls blasted onto our screens in 1998.

The show is about Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup; three girls with superpowers who live with their dad and creator Professor Utonium.

The trio are always called upon to fight evil.

Power Puff Gils were first created by animator Craig McCracken as a student - he sold the idea to producers Hanna and Barbera after finishing school.

The Flintstones

The Flintstones was first created by and broadcast in 1960.

It was the longest-running prime time cartoon until the Simpsons took its place.

The Flintstones is about a pre-historic family and their neighbours - also best friends. They live in a Stone Age town called Bedrock, where humans and dinosaurs live peacefully together.

The cartoon was originally created for adults to enjoy as well as children.

The Jetsons

A whole generation of kids have been singing along to The Jetsons theme songs for years.

The show was first released in 1962 and the animation was a similar style and idea to the Flintstones.

But, unlike the Flinstones in their Stone Age life, the Jetson family lived in a futuristic world with machines that did everything for them and flying cars.

It featured Jane, her husband George, their daughter Judy, son Elroy and their talking dog Astro.