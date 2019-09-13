WWE Clash of Champions: Everything you need to know

WWE Who will win the title? Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, or Robert Roode?

The WWE Clash of Champions starts on Sunday.

One of wrestling's biggest events is taking place at the Spectrum Centre in North Carolina, America.

Some huge names like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Randy Orton will all be taking part.

Fans can watch a live stream on the WWE website. Read on to find out more about some of the big matches!

Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman

WWE Seth Rollins vs Braun Strowman is set to be a nail-biting match!

Rollins and Strowman are the Raw tag team champions - but will go head to head on Sunday.

Braun Strowman has been eyeing the universal title for the past few weeks - but we're pretty sure Rollins won't go down without a fight!

Rollins won their fight at the SummerSlam earlier this summer, will the same thing happen this weekend?

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks

WWE Will Becky Lynch defend her title against Sasha Banks?

For about a year Becky Lynch has basically owned the WWE Women's division.

But how will she do against Sasha Banks? After a bit of time off Sasha's back and seems stronger than ever.

Could this be the most exciting match of the series?

Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton

Getty Images There's a fierce rivalry between these two - who will come out on top?

There's an ongoing feud between these two and a lot of people are talking about whether they'll sort it out on Sunday.

Randy Orton last held the WWE title in 2017 and is hoping to take it off the current holder - his opponent Kofi Kingston!

Their rivalry has lasted years, so fans are excited to watch it develop this weekend.

Bayley vs Charlotte Flair

WWE Will Bayley face trouble from Charlotte Flair?

Bayley's currently the SmackDown Women's Champion and she'll cross paths with her old rival Charlotte Flair this weekend.

In a recent interview Charlotte said that while Bayley might be the current champion, she's "the brand".

Charlotte has won the Women's Champion title nine times, but will she get it back on Sunday?

Roman Reigns vs Erick Rowan

WWE Wrestlers Roman Reigns and Erick Rowan will go head to head

Things usually get quite chaotic between Reigns and Rowan, and that's not likely to change any time soon.

Commentators say it's unlikely that Rowan will come out as the winner, but anything can happen in WWE!

