Freestyle BMX? Yes please! Three-on-three basketball? Absolutely! Roller freestyle? Sounds epic...

These are just some of the sports featuring at the first ever World Urban Games which take place in Budapest in Hungary this weekend.

Let's find out a bit more and let us know in the comments which sport you'd like to try!

