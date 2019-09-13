The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 kicks off on 21 September.

Our very own Karim from CBBC has been paired up with Welsh ballroom and Latin American professional dancer Amy Dowden.

The pair are tipped as favourites to win this year's show, with encouragement from judge Craig Revel Horwood, after he named them as his Ones to Watch.

But the favourites don't always make it through to the finals so we'll have to watch to find out what happens.

Amy and Karim will be spending lots of time together learning all the popular Strictly dances but how well do they know each other?