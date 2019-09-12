The northern white rhino could be saved from extinction

Getty Images There are currently two northern white rhinos in the world

The northern white rhino is on the brink of extinction. At present, there are only two left in the world.

However, scientists in Italy have successfully managed to create two embryos of the rhino which could save the species.

The team of researchers and conservationists used a process known as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to create the embryos.

What is an embryo? An animal becomes pregnant when when an egg cell from the female meets with a sperm cell from the male and joins with it. The egg then divides to form a ball of cells called an embryo. The embryo slowly develops and eventually grows into a baby.

Eggs from the two existing female rhinos were fertilised in a laboratory by the scientists who had been working on saving for northern white rhino for a number of years.

"Five years ago it seemed like the production of a northern white rhino embryo was almost unachievable goal - and today we have them," said Jan Stejskal, Director of Communication and International Projects at the zoo where the two remaining rhinos, Najin and Fatu, were born.

"This fantastic achievement of the whole team allows us to be optimistic regarding our next steps", he added.

Following the recent success, the researchers are now looking to place the embryos - which are currently being stored in liquid nitrogen - in a female southern white rhino where they will grow and hopefully become baby rhinos.

Where do the remaining northern white rhinos live?

Najin and her daughter Fatu are the only two remaining white rhinos in the world.

They currently belong to a zoo in the Czech Republic, but live at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, Africa where they are under 24-hour armed guard.