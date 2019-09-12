Plastic ban: Football stadiums urged to ban plastic cups

Getty Images According to a recent YouGov poll, 84% of football fans say they want to give plastic the boot

An environmental charity is urging football clubs to ban all single-use plastic from their stadiums.

Some clubs already provide reusable drinking cups, but Friends of the Earth says there needs to be a nation-wide ban in sports arenas.

A survey done for the charity says 84% of football fans agree that clubs should make sure reusable or returnable cups are used in their stadiums.

They say the use of plastic bags, straws, stirrers, sauce sachets, mini milk cartons and cutlery by fans at football matches all add to the problem of plastic waste.

Man City have a special cup recycling scheme

What are clubs doing for the environment?

Premier League champions Manchester City already have a scheme in their stadium, where the cups they provide can be used 100 times and can be fully recycled at the end of their life.

Tottenham Hotspur says they are trialling a reusable cup scheme for this weekend's match against Crystal Palace.

The reusable cups leftover from the 2018 Fifa World Cup were recycled into an artificial pitch next to the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

New pitch made from recycled cups outside the stadium in Russia

Back in 2018, Arsenal installed a ground-breaking battery storage system which stored enough energy to power the Emirates Stadium for an entire match.

Brighton & Hove Albion make the most of the sunshine on the south coast by generating their own green electricity using solar panels on the rooftop of the club's Amex Stadium.

Chelsea's Cobham training ground has a system which captures rainwater from the roof and stores it in a reservoir, for later use to water the pitches.