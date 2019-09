Three daredevils, Josh Sheehan, Jackson Strong and Luc Ackermann have completed the world's first first triple-double back-flip on motorbikes!

The stunt was performed at Caerphilly Castle in South Wales to promote the Nitro World Games, which take place in May, 2020.

Check out their amazing history-making motor-cross stunt...

Is this the best BMX stunt ever?

Check out the record-breaking mountain bike stunts