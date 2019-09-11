Ghost crabs use teeth in their stomachs to growl at predators

Getty Images The ghost crab gets its name from its semi-transparent grey skin and because they are most active at night

Scientists have made a very unusual discovery about a certain type of crab.

Crabs, like lots of other animals, have teeth in their stomachs to grind up food.

But the ghost crab is the first creature that's been found to use it's teeth as a way to communicate.

In fact, according to scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California, ghost crabs use the teeth to 'growl' at predators when threatened.

It was already known that these special crabs made sounds to scare predators by flexing their claws and grinding them on ridges near their joints,

But when scientists placed the crafty critters in an X-ray machine they saw their teeth grinding inside their stomach and heard a harsh scratchy sound.

What is a crustacean? Crustaceans are animals that usually have a hard shell, or exoskeleton, and two pairs of feelers. They mainly live in the sea. Crabs, lobsters, shrimp, and barnacles are all types of crustacean. The word comes from the Latin word crusta, which means shell.

By making the growling noise with their stomach it leaves the crab's claws and mouth free to scare off any creature that sees it as a potential meal!

Getty Images

The scientists are excited by the find as it could lead to more big discoveries about the way these clever crustaceans communicate.

Study lead Jennifer Taylor said: "It will be interesting to see how our understanding of crustacean communication unfolds."