Why has Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service banned Fireman Sam as a mascot?

Mattel Sorry Sam! Fireman Sam's been dropped as a mascot from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service

A fire service has decided to stop using the TV character Fireman Sam as their mascot.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service said they would no longer be using a male firefighter in its advertising because it puts women off from joining the fire service.

The character had been used by the fire service for open days and on their advertising products.

The chief fire officer Les Britzman said that the Fireman Sam TV series had stopped more women from joining the fire service and should be renamed "Firefighter Sam".

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) supported Lincolnshire's decision saying the character's name did not reflect the way fire service is trying to get more women into the job.

Ben Selby, chairman of Lincolnshire FBU, said: "We're not bothered about Fireman Sam.

"We're bothered by the subconscious message the term fireman has created as an issue in our recruitment."

Astley Baker Davies Ltd/Entertainment One UK Ltd Peppa Pig was criticised for using the word 'firemen' in an episode of the progamme.

It's not the first programme to be criticised for using the word fireman.

Peppa Pig referred to firefighters as fire men in an episode called The Fire Engine.

London Fire Brigade posted a message in response to it on social media, saying: "Come on peppa pig, we've not been firemen for 30 years".

