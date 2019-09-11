Climate change artwork: Klagenfurt Football stadium becomes a forest

GERT EGGENBERGER/AFP/Getty Images The installation was inspired by Austrian artist Max Peintner's drawing

A football stadium in Austria has been transformed into a fully-fledged forest, complete with almost 300 trees!

Artist Klaus Littman designed the installation, called For Forest - The Unending Attraction of Nature, at Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt.

The Swiss art curator described the forest as a statement against climate change and deforestation.

It was inspired by a drawing Littman came across by artist Max Peintner which imagines a world where nature is only seen in specific spaces like animals in zoos.

Max Peintner Peintner's drawing imagines a world where nature is confined to certain spaces

Littman said he wanted to take trees, that people see everyday, and make people really notice them.

He said: "This forces people to question things that surround them and that they take for granted, in this case trees."

Littman isn't the only artist to have used his work to speak out against climate change and the environment. Check out these other installations!

Ice Watch, London

Getty Images Giant blocks of ice were installed in London

Artist Olafur Eliasson and geologist Minik Rosing took 30 huge blocks of glacial ice from water surrounding Greenland and placed them outside the Tate Modern and Bloomberg's European headquarters in London last December.

The blocks of ice weighed between 1.5 and 6 tonnes - that's about the size range of an adult elephant!

The pieces of ice, which were left to melt, were installed to remind people about the negative impact climate change has on the environment.

Support, Venice

Getty Images The sculpture was part of the the 57th International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale

This pair of giant hands was showcased at the Venice Biennale art exhibition in 2017.

The sculpture, which shows two hands coming out of the city's Grand Canal in Italy, was created by artist Lorenzo Quinn. It represents how hands can be used to both destroy the world, but also save it.

"I wanted to sculpt what is considered the hardest and most technically challenging part of the human body. The hand holds so much power - the power to love, to hate, to create, to destroy," the artist said.

Global Climate March, Paris

Getty Images Thousands of pairs of shoes were laid out in Paris as protestors were not allowed to march

20,000 pairs of shoes were left on the streets of Paris as part of the Global Climate March in 2015.

Protestors weren't able to march in the city due to security concerns, but climate change marches were held outside of the French capital and across the world.

Western Flag, London

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images This artpiece was displayed at Somerset House in London in 2017

Irish artist John Gerrard created his piece the 'Western Flag' to show the problems caused by increasing levels of carbon dioxide.

The installation, which is a digital simulation, shows a flag made of smoke flying from a flagpole. The artwork represents a site in Texas where oil was struck back in 1901. Oil gushed out of the ground for nine days straight before it was finally brought under control.