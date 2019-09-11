Strictly Come Dancing 2019: What do you think of the team names?

It's a couple of weeks to go until Strictly Come Dancing 2019 starts properly, but we're all getting pretty excited!

We've had the launch show and all the celebrities and dancers have been partnered up.

Now it's time for plenty of practice and for rehearsals and believe it or not, they've even found time for some fun!

The latest game the gang are playing is trying to come up with a team name for their pairings.

Check out the ones in this article and if you've got any ideas for other couples, or think you can do better than these - let us know in the comments below!

Team Babushka

@mikebreakfast/Twitter

First up BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell is partnered with Russian dancer Katya Jones.

Their name is a combo of Bush from Mike's name and the Russian word babuska - meaning grandmother or elderly lady!

Yikes! No offence Katya... we hope.

Team DJ Buzz

@dbuzz6589/Twitter

Next up is Australian dancer Dianne Buswell. She's dancing with CBBC Playlist regular, Dev.

Dev is a DJ on BBC Radio and one of Dianne's fans says she's had a playlist of songs that Dianne has danced to on the show called DJ Buzz.

Sounds good to us and Dianne's response was - "It's a signnnnn"!

Pocket racket

@WillBayleyTT/Twitter

Jeanette Manrara is dancing with para-table tennis champ, Will Bayley.

As Strictly fans will know, there isn't anyone on the show with more energy than Jeannette - no wonder she's called the pocket rocket!

But to give it a 2019 twist, they've tied in Will's table tennis, erm, racket and come up with the team name pocket racket.

We always thought you played table tennis with a bat, but we'll take Will's word for it!

Do you think these names will catch on? Have you got any other suggestions for other couples?

Let us know in the comments below!