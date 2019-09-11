play
image

England's European qualifier against Kosovo was a goal-fest!

England's march towards Euro 2020 continued with a thrilling victory over Kosovo... but it didn't start well!
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
Just 34 seconds into the match, Kosovo midfielder Valon Berisha scored, much to the dismay of the England fans at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
However Manchester City star Raheem Sterling levelled the score seven minutes later.
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
Then the goals started coming thick and fast.... Tottenham captain Harry Kane added to his England tally, making it 2-1.
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
DOH! A massive error from Kosovo meant England went 3-1 up as Mergim Vojvodahe turned Sancho's cross into his own net.
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
It appeared to be 19-year old Jadon Sancho's night... He scored two goals just before half time taking the score to 5-1! Brilliant!
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
Group hugs all round!
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
With the Three Lions comfortably ahead, fans could start to enjoy themselves a little... or could they!?
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
Suddenly it was 5-2...! Valon Berisha scored his second goal of the match just after second half got underway, reigniting Kosovo's hopes... and then...
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
5-3! Some poor defending from Manchester United's Harry Maguire handed Kosovo a penalty, which 'keeper Jordan Pickford was not able to save.
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
England were given one more chance to finish the game as Harry Kane was awarded a penalty, but Arijanet Muric stopped it easily and the match ended 5-3. Phew!
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images
England manager Gareth Southgate said his team showed "devastating attacking play throughout" but added "the mistakes were obvious". England's next match will be against the Czech Republic on Friday 11th October.
England-v-Kosovo-Euro-qualifierGetty Images

