England's European qualifier against Kosovo was a goal-fest!
England's march towards Euro 2020 continued with a thrilling victory over Kosovo... but it didn't start well!
The England team lined up to face Kosovo in the European Championship qualifier, but it didn't start well...!
Just 34 seconds into the match, Kosovo midfielder Valon Berisha scored, much to the dismay of the England fans at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.
However Manchester City star Raheem Sterling levelled the score seven minutes later.
Then the goals started coming thick and fast.... Tottenham captain Harry Kane added to his England tally, making it 2-1.
DOH! A massive error from Kosovo meant England went 3-1 up as Mergim Vojvodahe turned Sancho's cross into his own net.
It appeared to be 19-year old Jadon Sancho's night... He scored two goals just before half time taking the score to 5-1! Brilliant!
Group hugs all round!
With the Three Lions comfortably ahead, fans could start to enjoy themselves a little... or could they!?
Suddenly it was 5-2...! Valon Berisha scored his second goal of the match just after second half got underway, reigniting Kosovo's hopes... and then...
5-3! Some poor defending from Manchester United's Harry Maguire handed Kosovo a penalty, which 'keeper Jordan Pickford was not able to save.
England were given one more chance to finish the game as Harry Kane was awarded a penalty, but Arijanet Muric stopped it easily and the match ended 5-3. Phew!
England manager Gareth Southgate said his team showed "devastating attacking play throughout" but added "the mistakes were obvious". England's next match will be against the Czech Republic on Friday 11th October.