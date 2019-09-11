play
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey: Charlie's Angels movie song collaboration will be released soon

Last updated at 06:12
miley, ariana, lanaGetty Images

You know when you look through your playlist at some of your favourite pop stars?

Ever wondered what it would be like if they sang together?

Well, get ready to find out.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Re have given a first peak at their new collaboration, Don't Call Me Angel.

test@ArianaGrande/Twitter

The song is from the soon-to-be released movie Charlie's Angels about a team of female agents.

The singer aren't in the film but we reckon their ninja pop skills will see them rise up the charts pretty quickly.

The song comes out on Friday 13 September - will it go straight to Number One?

