Harry Potter: Which superhero could actor Daniel Radcliffe be?

Getty Images

Now you may think that Harry Potter already is a kind of superhero but now the actor who played him says he'd like to go full-on Marvel or DC.

Speaking at a film festival in Canada, Daniel Radcliffe was chatting about his love for comic book movies.

Although he said cinema doesn't need a new Spider-Man, when it came to the mega-blockbuster films, he's quoted as saying:

"I love superhero movies. I would totally do that."

So it got us thinking - which superhero should he be?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.