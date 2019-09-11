play
Harry Potter: Which superhero could actor Daniel Radcliffe be?

Now you may think that Harry Potter already is a kind of superhero but now the actor who played him says he'd like to go full-on Marvel or DC.

Speaking at a film festival in Canada, Daniel Radcliffe was chatting about his love for comic book movies.

Although he said cinema doesn't need a new Spider-Man, when it came to the mega-blockbuster films, he's quoted as saying:

"I love superhero movies. I would totally do that."

So it got us thinking - which superhero should he be?

