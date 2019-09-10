play
Disney agrees Pinewood deal which could see more blockbusters filmed in UK

Cast of Star Wars in The Rise of Skywalker on the Pinewood Studios setGetty Images
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was filmed in Pinewood Studios

US movie giant Disney has signed a deal with Pinewood Studios to take over most of the UK film complex for at least a decade.

Disney shot some its biggest films - such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Maleficient: Mistress of Evil and Mary Poppins Returns at Pinewood recently.

And with eight new Marvel films on the cards, as well as Disney releasing their new streaming service for TV shows soon, there could be more blockbusters being made at the famous Buckinghamshire studios very soon.

But there are questions over where movies that are usually filmed at Pinewood - like the James Bond films or Jurassic Park franchise - might be filmed if Disney is using most of the space and facilities.

Marvel Studios signGetty Images
Disney produces all of the Marvel films
Aerial view of Pinewood StudiosGetty Images
Aerial view of Pinewood Studios
What is Pinewood Studios?

Pinewood are well-known British film and television studios in Buckinghamshire, around 17 miles away from central London.

The studios opened in 1936 during an exciting time for the British film industry.

The base adopted the Hollywood style 'unit system', which means that loads of films could be filmed at the same time.

Since then the studios have produced some of the world's biggest blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It is also home to the James Bond movies and it is thought they will continue to be filmed at Pinewood Studios.

Picture of car and double o 7 signGetty Images
Pinewood studios is home to the James Bond movies

