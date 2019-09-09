Fifa 20 player ratings : Messi better than Ronaldo

Getty/EA SPORTS

The ratings for the top players on the latest Fifa game have been released.

Fifa 20, which comes out on 24 September, features Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk on the cover, but neither of those players are the best in the new game.

Instead, Lionel Messi is the game's highest-rated player ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has a rating of 94 while Ronaldo's is 93.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is third-highest with a rating of 92, followed by Hazard and his Belgian international teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

After some poor performances last season, Manchester United's David DeGea is no longer the best keeper on the game, overtaken by Atletico Madrid goalie Jan Oblak.

Surprisingly, top players such as Tottenham's Harry Kane, Man City's Sergio Aguero and PSG's Kylian Mbappe are all outside of the top ten, each with an 89 rating.