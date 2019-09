Sharks are some of the most popular mammals in the sea, their sharp teeth and eating habits are well known (yikes!)... but do they have tongues?

Well - that's what Lauren wrote in to ask us and it's definitely a Big Question!

One for shark expert and author of Somebody Swallowed Stanley - Sarah Roberts- to answer.

The Big Question: Why do sharks have sharp teeth?

Why are sharks amazing?

Human races shark!

UK shark population under threat