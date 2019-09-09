Melbourne school bans bins to save the environment

Getty Images

Imagine bringing all of your rubbish back home from school at the end of the day.

Well, this is something that students from Melbourne Girl's College are doing, as they've removed all of the bins from their classrooms!

Rubbish bins have been removed and replaced with recycling stations and compost options, to encourage families to be more sustainable by buying items with less packaging for packed lunches.

vchal It is thought that over one-third of rubbish in a landfill site is made up of packaging material

As well as having the satisfaction of helping the environment, students will also get a chance to win prizes!

Pupils have the option of taking part in daily food inspections, in which they can be entered into a prize draw if they've used reusable packaging.

Google Melbourne school has banned all rubbish bins from classrooms (Google Street View)

A group of students, who are part of the schools Sustainability Team, introduced the plan.

By doing this, the school are hoping to become a 'zero waste to landfill' school by the end of 2020.

Although this sounds like a great plan, some people have argued that it won't make a difference as students will just dump their rubbish in their bins at home.

